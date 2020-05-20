One player and two staff members at Watford have tested positive for coronavirus. Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan is also among six positive Premier League tests. As per reports, the details of the other two positive tests have not been revealed. Players and staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for seven days. Here's more on the same.

Watford Three Watford members test positive, medical confidentiality at place

Watford confirmed a player and two members of staff had tested positive, however, they would not be naming those involved as they had asked for medical confidentiality. These individuals will now self-isolate for seven days - in line with the protocols set out in Premier League guidelines - before being tested again at a later date.

Testing Non-contact training starts, second phase of testing expected this weekend

On Tuesday, Premier League stepped up plans for a restart. Stage one of the training enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing but contact training hasn't yet been permitted. A total of 748 players and staff from 19 clubs were tested. Bottom-placed Norwich City did their tests on Tuesday. There will be a second phase of testing later this week.

Burnley Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan tests positive

Burnley confirmed assistant manager Ian Woan tested positive. "The Burnley first team squad and playing staff were all tested last weekend, ahead of a return to training. In line with strict Premier League requirements and following a positive test, Ian will now self-isolate for a period of seven days, with a view to being tested again week commencing Monday 25th May," read a statement.

Premier League Premier League issues a statement

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Sunday, May 17 and Monday, May 18, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19," a Premier League statement read. "Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs. Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days,"it added.

Deeney Deeney decided against training owing to his son's breathing difficulties

Watford forward Troy Deeney decided against starting the non-contact training phase. "We're due back in this week. I've said I'm not going in," Deeney told Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew on the Talk the Talk YouTube show. "My son is only five months old. He had breathing difficulties, so I don't want to come home to put him in more danger."

Information Premier League restart date will need to be pushed back