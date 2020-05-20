Last updated on May 20 2020, 12:01 pm
Written by Parth Dhall
Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has filed an appeal against the ban imposed on him by Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Disciplinary Panel.
Reportedly, the cricket board has confirmed the receipt of Umar's appeal and will form an independent panel to hear the case.
The 29-year-old was banned from competitive cricket for three years after he failed to report corrupt approaches.
Here is more.
The PCB has confirmed the receipt of Umar's appeal.
A panel of independent adjudicators will be formed to conduct the hearing.
According to the PCB's code, the panel will not conduct a fresh hearing, but limit itself to "a consideration of whether the decision being appealed was erroneous."
Earlier, a detailed judgement on Umar's case was submitted by Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan.
In April, PCB had banned Umar Akmal for three years after he did not report spot-fixing approaches, in the PSL.
The 29-year-old was previously charged with two breaches of PCB's anti-corruption code.
As per the charge, he failed to disclose the information related to corrupt offers.
Umar, who had to submit his reply by March 31, opted not to contest against the charges.
Justice Chauhan stated that Umar breached Article 2.4.4.
"In view of the admission of the participant that he failed to disclose to PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, the details of the approaches and invitations extended to him without unnecessary delay. The charge as framed is proved and he has rendered himself liable to be punished for breach of Article 2.4.4," he said.
Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal believes the charges imposed on his brother Umar are harsh.
He quoted the example of several players who got away with similar charges.
"I am definitely surprised with the punishment given to Umar. A three-year ban is very harsh. Other players in past have got short bans for similar offences. It's a harsh punishment," Kamran said.
