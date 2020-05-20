Premier League champions Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European club competition will begin on June 8 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). City were punished by the UEFA in February after being found to have committed "serious breaches" of club licensing and financial fair play regulations. Here's more on the same.

City City's hearing is listed for three days

Man City have denied the breaches, saying they are "simply not true". As per reports, the hearing is listed for three days and is not open to the public. CAS said "some hearings may be conducted by video conference" because of the travel restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UCL Champions League draw is scheduled for August 27

No timetable was set for a verdict but a ruling is needed before clubs from England can enter next season's Champions League draw. The draw in Monaco is scheduled for August 27 but could be pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UEFA is determined to complete the current Champions League 2019-20 season and is looking at August.

Details Details about the case

The UEFA's Club Financial Control Body found City guilty of inflating their sponsorship revenues in order to meet Financial Fair Play regulations. Notably, the investigation started in November 2018, when the German magazine Der Spiegel published several leaked emails. Der Spiegel had reported that City created a shell company to hide tens of millions of dollars which they used for recruiting players.

Troubles City could also face Premier League points deduction

According to the BBC, The independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) said City had broken the rules by "overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012-2016". City also failed to cooperate in the investigation. Meanwhile, City could also face points deduction in EPL because the league's FFP rules are quite similar.

Premier League Second-placed City could lose Champions League spot