Last updated on May 20 2020, 01:41 pm
Written byParth Dhall ·
West Indies captain Jason Holder stated he will not force the Caribbean players to travel for England tour.
England were supposed to host West Indies for a three-Test series in June.
However, the series has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already stalled the cricket season until July.
Here is more.
"Each player has to be comfortable in making the step. It's been made clear if we are to hop on a plane and go over to England to play, it must be safe. I won't be forcing anyone to go anywhere," Holder said.
Last week, ECB director Ashley Giles confirmed a risk assessment will be done ahead of the series.
"We've been given assurances from Cricket West Indies that we'd only go over to England if they deem it safe for us to play," Holder said.
He added, "It's no different from a worker going into a hospital every day - they're putting their lives at risk."
Holder asserted that players and staff members should be be comfortable in order to stage the series successfully.
"The first priority is safety. We've been assured that the only way the tour can possibly go ahead is if everyone can be comfortable with the measures the ECB are putting in place to roll the cricket out," he added.
ECB had announced stern guidelines for players as the training is expected to begin soon. Reportedly, as many as 30 cricketers will commence training with coaches in individual sessions. However, first session has been deferred, owing to "complications" in ensuring safety protocols.
Although the cricket season in England has been suspended till July, Giles is hopeful for reinstating the action soon.
Following the West Indies series, Pakistan are due to tour England for three Tests.
The forthcoming English season also includes limited-overs series against Australia and Pakistan.
Meanwhile, England will lose several rounds of the incumbent County Championship season.
