West Indies captain Jason Holder stated he will not force the Caribbean players to travel for England tour. England were supposed to host West Indies for a three-Test series in June. However, the series has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already stalled the cricket season until July. Here is more.

Quote Each player has to be comfortable: Holder

"Each player has to be comfortable in making the step. It's been made clear if we are to hop on a plane and go over to England to play, it must be safe. I won't be forcing anyone to go anywhere," Holder said.

Assurance ECB to do risk assessment before resumption of cricket

Last week, ECB director Ashley Giles confirmed a risk assessment will be done ahead of the series. "We've been given assurances from Cricket West Indies that we'd only go over to England if they deem it safe for us to play," Holder said. He added, "It's no different from a worker going into a hospital every day - they're putting their lives at risk."

Safety 'The players have to be comfortable with the measures'

Holder asserted that players and staff members should be be comfortable in order to stage the series successfully. "The first priority is safety. We've been assured that the only way the tour can possibly go ahead is if everyone can be comfortable with the measures the ECB are putting in place to roll the cricket out," he added.

Information ECB had issued player guidelines for England cricket

ECB had announced stern guidelines for players as the training is expected to begin soon. Reportedly, as many as 30 cricketers will commence training with coaches in individual sessions. However, first session has been deferred, owing to "complications" in ensuring safety protocols.

