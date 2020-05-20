Wolves winger Adama Traore has become a summer transfer target for several high-profile clubs. Manchester United have now entered the race and are up against three rival clubs to sign the talented winger. Traore impressed largely this season for Wolves and amassed six goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances across competitions. Here's more on the same.

Traore United join City, Liverpool and Bayern in Traore chase

Traore boasts of explosive pace and physical strength. His exploits have made him a nightmare to defend against this season. Looking at his consistency this campaign, several clubs are monitoring his situation. According to French publication Le10sport, Manchester United are now prepared to go up against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich to sign the 24-year-old winger.

Alternative United make Traore and alternative for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is linked with Manchester United and is valued in excess of £100m. However, it has been reported that Sancho is currently focused in finishing the current season and is in no rush to force an exit. With clubs set to get impacted financially, spending huge sums could be ruled out. That's where Traore comes in as a viable alternative.

Interest Traore's agent believes there will be concrete interest from clubs

Traore's agent Rodri Baster believes his client's performances this season could attract clubs. "I can't talk about contractual situations because it's a private matter," Baster told Spanish publication EFE. "But Adama was having a good season, and with his age, conditions and the fact he's a very appealing player, there would have been a market for him, no doubt about it."

Transfer Wolves could demand a fee of £70m for Traore