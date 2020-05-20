Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is a carrier of many unbreakable records in the game and his influence has been of huge significance. The versatile forward has enjoyed a terrific time at club level, winning plenty of laurels for Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Juventus. One competition, Ronaldo has bossed, is the UEFA Champions League. We look at the UCL records held by Ronaldo.

UCL honors Ronaldo has won joint-second highest Champions League titles

Ronaldo has won a total of five UCL titles. He is second in the list alongside a host of former Real Madrid greats. However, he has won the Champions League with two different clubs. Ronaldo became the first player to score in the final with two separate teams, having won the competition with both Manchester United (2008) and Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).

UCL goals Ronaldo boasts of the most UEFA Champions League goals

The 35-year-old versatile forward has amassed the most goals in the competition. Ronaldo has 128 goals under his belt and is above Lionel Messi (114). These two are the only ones with 100-plus goals in the UCL. Ronaldo became the first player ever to register 100 goals in the Champions League. He has the highest UCL goals for Real Madrid (105).

Unique records Ronaldo boasts of these goal-scoring records in the Champions League

Ronaldo is the only player to have scored in three Champions League finals. He is also the only player to score on all six matchdays of a Champions League group. Ronaldo achieved this feat in the 2016-17 edition. Notably, CR7 is the only player to have scored in 11 straight UCL matches. He has scored the most goals in an UCL season: 17 (2013/14)

Information CR7 holds these records in terms of appearances