BCCI Apex Council member Anshuman Gaekwad said the ICC T20 World Cup which is supposed to be held this year, seems unlikely to go ahead. The cancelation of the World T20 could then make space for the currently suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on the calendar. The coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of IPL earlier. Here's more.

"I have my doubts that T20 WC will be held this year. About IPL, we cannot think of just now. It will depend on Indian conditions and the window is only during this T20 WC which is October-November," Gaekwad told PTI Bhasha.

Gaekwad said the only possibility for the IPL to take place this year is if the World T20 gets postponed. Besides that the conditions in India will also be crucial. "If the World Cup gets canceled or postponed, then only IPL can happen but then also it depends on what the conditions are in India," he said.

Earlier, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Treasurer Arun Dhumal revealed the board could incur huge losses if the IPL gets called-off. According to him, the losses may amount to nearly Rs. 4,000 crore. He added the cricket board will come up with several plans to recover the losses. The IPL was supposed to take place between March 29 to May 24.

Recently, the Emirates Cricket Board offered to host the 13th edition of tournament in UAE. The proposal comes after Sri Lanka Cricket Board expressed interest in hosting India's cash-rich league. Reportedly, SLC had written to BCCI, showing desire to hold the IPL. Meanwhile, India staged the first half of 2014 IPL in UAE as the dates clashed with general elections.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled in Australia from October 18 to November 15. The best solution could be the T20 World Cup getting postponed to 2021. With the ICC World Test Championship also affected as of now, the ICC needs to find a solution regarding both. The postponement can also allow the IPL 2020 to be held in the same window.

