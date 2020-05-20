The Bundesliga season went on to resume behind closed doors on Saturday. The season was suspended back in March in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. Borussia Dortmund showed their credentials after sweeping aside Schalke 4-0 in the Revierderby. Dortmund, who are second in the standings, trail leaders Bayern Munich by four points. Can they stop Bayern from winning the Bundesliga?

Bayern Bayern have been solid in the Bundesliga this season

Bayern have found a new lease of life under coach Hansi Flick, who has overseen just 16 Bundesliga matches so far. In this phase, Bayern have scored 50 goals and set a new Bundesliga record. Moreover, the Bavarians have conceded just 26 goals this campaign. They have also scored 75 goals. Bayern enjoyed a 2-0 win against Union Berlin on Sunday.

Dortmund Dortmund need to win remaining matches to be in contention

Dortmund need to be consistent in the remaining eight games this campaign. The team has to maintain a 100% win record and cannot lapse in concentration. Looking at the fixtures, Dortmund have two blockbuster matches on offer in the form of Bayern Munich at home and RB Leipzig away. These two games could determine their say in the Bundesliga 2019-20 campaign.

Key players Key players need to step up for Dortmund

For Dortmund, Erling Braut Haland was top notch against Schalke and registered his 10th Bundesliga goal. The teenager has already shown his attributes since making a switch in January. Jadon Sancho has been superb all season and his presence could make a difference. The likes of Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt will also be useful to make things count for the side.

The odds Can Dortmund stop title favorites Bayern?

When you look at Bayern and their exploits in the Bundesliga, it will be hard for anyone to stake a claim on the coveted title. Bayern have won the honor seven successive times since 2012-13. They are looking to seal an eighth straight Bundesliga title. If Dortmund can beat Bayern on gameweek 28, things could change. Bayern's confidence will take a hit.

