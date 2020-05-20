T20 cricket has seen several highs and lows ever since the inaugural World T20 edition, wherein India clinched the title. In 2016, West Indies became the first team to win the prestigious ICC trophy twice. Four other teams have been crowned champions in past (India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka). Here are the records that can be broken in the impending T20 World Cup.

Most runs Gayle could become the leading run-scorer

West Indies opener Chris Gayle has always been among runs in T20 cricket. He is presently the second highest-run scorer in the tournament's history with 920 runs from 28 games at 40.00. The overall tally is led by Mahela Jayawardene, who owns 1,016 runs (31 matches). Gayle needs 96 runs to overtake the former Sri Lankan maestro.

Milestone Virat Kohli to reach the 1,000-run mark?

Virat Kohli could become the first player from India to complete 1,000 runs in the tournament. The Indian skipper has amassed 777 runs from 16 World T20 matches at a phenomenal average of 86.33. He requires 223 runs to touch the 1,000-run mark in the tournament. Kohli is followed by AB de Villiers (717) and Rohit Sharma (673) in the list.

Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma can break plenty of records in the tournament

Rohit Sharma will have the spotlight in the T20 World Cup. The 33-year-old could become India's first centurion in the mega ICC tournament. He already has most number of centuries in T20 Internationals overall (4). Rohit also has a chance to become India's most capped player in the tournament. He (28) could overtake Yuvraj Singh (31) and MS Dhoni (33) in the tally.

Bowling Malinga will likely become the leading wicket-taker

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga holds the second spot in the wickets section. He has accounted for 38 wickets from 31 matches in the tournament at 20.07. Malinga is one wicket shy of breaking the record of Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who has 39 wickets to his name. Dale Steyn (30) and Shakib Al Hasan (30) are also the potential candidates for breaking this record.

Australia Australia may break the jinx