-
Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel voiced his opinion on the ongoing debate between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.
The 35-year-old believes Rahul is not a permanent option for India's wicket-keeping role.
Parthiv reiterated the Indian team management should persist with Pant and back him for the slot.
According to Parthiv, the young wicket-keeper could rediscover his form by playing domestic cricket.
Here is more.
-
Quote
KL Rahul is a short-term solution, feels Parthiv
-
"At this point of time, KL Rahul, I feel Rahul is your short-term thing in a way if you're thinking of the World Cup. I think he'll do the job for you during the World Cup, there's no doubt about it," said Parthiv.
-
Replacement
Pant's injury made way for Rahul in the ODI series
-
Earlier this year, Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the Australia ODI series, owing to an untimely concussion in the first game.
KL Rahul replaced the southpaw, who has been warming the bench ever since.
The former has been Team India's preferred wicket-keeper in the limited-overs format of late.
Rahul's formidable batting numbers has further made skipper Virat Kohli overlook Pant.
-
Rishabh Pant
Parthiv talks about Rishabh Pant's talent
-
Parthiv lavished praise on Rishabh Pant, stating he has plenty of talent as a wicket-keeper.
"Pant definitely has it in him. I've always told him that, 'people are talking about you because you've talent. If you had no talent, people wouldn't have been talking about you'," he said.
"Sometimes, you have to go back to domestic cricket and just get that form back."
-
Information
Rahul has been among the runs since 2019
-
Rahul impressed the selectors after replacing injured Shikhar Dhawan in the 2019 WC. Since July 2019, he has averaged 66.87 in the ODIs. He was also the leading run-scorer in the New Zealand T20I series, having racked up 224 runs at an average of 56.00.