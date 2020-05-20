Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel voiced his opinion on the ongoing debate between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. The 35-year-old believes Rahul is not a permanent option for India's wicket-keeping role. Parthiv reiterated the Indian team management should persist with Pant and back him for the slot. According to Parthiv, the young wicket-keeper could rediscover his form by playing domestic cricket. Here is more.

Quote KL Rahul is a short-term solution, feels Parthiv

"At this point of time, KL Rahul, I feel Rahul is your short-term thing in a way if you're thinking of the World Cup. I think he'll do the job for you during the World Cup, there's no doubt about it," said Parthiv.

Replacement Pant's injury made way for Rahul in the ODI series

Earlier this year, Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the Australia ODI series, owing to an untimely concussion in the first game. KL Rahul replaced the southpaw, who has been warming the bench ever since. The former has been Team India's preferred wicket-keeper in the limited-overs format of late. Rahul's formidable batting numbers has further made skipper Virat Kohli overlook Pant.

Rishabh Pant Parthiv talks about Rishabh Pant's talent

Parthiv lavished praise on Rishabh Pant, stating he has plenty of talent as a wicket-keeper. "Pant definitely has it in him. I've always told him that, 'people are talking about you because you've talent. If you had no talent, people wouldn't have been talking about you'," he said. "Sometimes, you have to go back to domestic cricket and just get that form back."

Information Rahul has been among the runs since 2019