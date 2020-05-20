Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins has sought an alternative as the ICC committee plans to ban saliva usage. The 27-year-old called for another option to replace the traditional method. The committee led by Anil Kumble, on Tuesday, recommended restricting the use of saliva on the ball. However, the committee has not barred the use of body sweat. Here is more.

Quote We need to have more options: Cummins

"Sweat's not bad, but I think we need something more than that, ideally. Whatever that is, wax or I don't know what. If that's what that science is telling us, as long as we're keeping other options open, whether that is." said Cummins.

Sweat Cummins stated use of sweat will be essential

Cummins feels sweat is the only alternative to shine the ball, if saliva usage gets restricted. "I'm glad they've let sweat remain. We've just got to make sure at the start of the spell we're sweating and we're nice and warm," he said. He added, "Late in the day in Australia, it'll be fine, but certainly on a cold day, it could be difficult."

Australia Cricket Australia barred the use of saliva

Cricket Australia earlier restricted the use of saliva on the ball. The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) had released a set of guidelines for resumption of cricket in the country. Meanwhile, there have been several speculations regarding use of artificial substances. Australia's Darwin Cricket Management (DCM) group recently hinted at introducing a wax applicator in impending club cricket matches.

Data ICC has prohibited the use of external substance