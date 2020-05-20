Sri Lanka players may return to field on June 1 if the cricket board gets clearance form the government. The fast bowlers will resume training initially in a bio-secure environment. Sri Lanka's head coach Mickey Arthur revealed he had a discussion with the two captains Dimuth Karunaratne and Lasith Malinga last week. The top brass of Sri Lanka Cricket discussed about resumption of cricket.

Quote Arthur shared the details of meeting

"We had a quick meeting because we are starting to get out plans in place for June 1. Once we get the official go-ahead from the Ministry of Health, I will start putting meat into that structure with captains and support staff," Arthur told ESPNcricinfo.

Assurance SLC is waiting for the assurance from medical staff

Arthur reiterated SLC will have to follow the protocols being finalized by the ICC Cricket Committee, ahead of resumption. "Once we get some assurances from the medical staff around the world that biosecure [environment] is fine and what the virus could do to you potentially if you got it. Once the players understand and digest they'll all be good," he added.

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka were scheduled to host England in March

Sri Lanka were due to host England for a two-Test series in March. However, the series was postponed, owing to coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board expressed interest in hosting India for a limited-overs series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal hinted at the possibility. He said the board will follow the government directives.

Training Arthur feels training would rekindle the trust