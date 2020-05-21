Last updated on May 21 2020, 12:48 pm
Hi,
Written by Rajdeep Saha
Premier League side Chelsea have taken up an option to extend Olivier Giroud's contract, keeping the France striker at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2020-21 season.
The veteran striker was close to leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window, but remained at the club with manager Frank Lampard unable to find a replacement forward.
Here's more details on the same.
Youngster Tammy Abraham was preferred by Lampard over Giroud for most of the 2019-20 season.
However, an injury to the youngster saw Giroud return to the starting line-up.
He had a string of impressive performances for the club, before the season was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Premier League is targeting a return next month and Giroud will be keen to perform well.
"I am delighted to continue my journey and adventure at Chelsea," Giroud told the club's website.
"I can't wait to get back to playing and enjoying competitive football with my team-mates. I'm looking forward to wearing the Chelsea shirt again, especially in front of our fans at a full Stamford Bridge, whenever it is safe to do so."
Another year as a Blue.— Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) May 20, 2020
Congrats, @_OlivierGiroud_! 👊 pic.twitter.com/3ttj7MNce3
"Since I have been back at Chelsea, Olivier has been brilliant as a professional and as a man in general," Lampard said.
"He has great qualities to help the squad both on and off the pitch, not only with his talent but with the example he sets every day and the experience he brings. I am very pleased that he will continue next season."
Earlier on Wednesday, the Blues exercised an option to extend goal-keeper Willy Caballero's contract by a further year.
His deal was due to expire on June 30.
"I am very happy to make this announcement. It is a privilege to be part of this Chelsea squad and the Chelsea family, at one of the most historic clubs in the Premier League," he said.
The Blues are yet to make an announcement regarding senior players Willian and Pedro, both of whom are out of contract on June 30.
Willian and Pedro's contract talks stalled and they are set to leave the club.
However, Lampard is keen to have his whole squad if the 2019-20 season resumes.
Chelsea could offer short-term deals to both for seeing out the season.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich goal-keeper Manuel Neuer has extended his contract with the Bundelisga club until June 2023.
Neuer has won seven German titles, five DFB Cups and the Champions League since joining the club from Schalke in 2011.
The 34-year-old said he "feels at home in Bavaria" and is looking to the "future with great optimism".
He was earlier pondering on extending his contract.
3️⃣ more years with the best in the world 😍#Neuer2023 pic.twitter.com/MZ3JAOUWOd— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 20, 2020
