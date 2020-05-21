All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. The summer transfer window could also be affected. La Liga clubs are back in training in groups of 10. However, La Liga side Atletico Madrid could see several top players depart as speculations continue. Meanwhile, here are the players who could leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

Thomas Lemar Thomas Lemar could be involved in a swap deal

Premier League side Arsenal are considering a swap deal with Atletico Madrid that would see Alexandre Lacazette moving to Spain and Thomas Lemar coming the other way. According to AS, the Gunners have already indicated that they are open to offers for Lacazette, who is among Atletico's top targets. Lemar hasn't quite impressed at Atletico after a £53m move from Monaco in 2018.

Thomas Partey Mid-fielder Thomas Partey wanted by Arsenal

Atletico Madrid mid-fielder Thomas Partey has already held talks with Arsenal. His father has claimed that the deal will depend on what the Spanish club is demanding. Holding mid-fielder Partey has a £43.5m release clause. Partey will be a crucial addition for the Gunners. Manager Mikel Arteta is said to be monitoring his situation and will need to act swiftly when the window opens.

Saul Niguez Manchester United close to signing Saul Niguez

According to a report in Spanish outlet Todofichajes, Manchester United are close to acquiring Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid. As per the claim, a transfer free of £70m has been agreed by both teams for the mid-fielder. United view Niguez as the potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who is likely to depart the club in the summer.

Information Diego Costa has an outside chance of leaving Atletico