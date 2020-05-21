Football legend Lionel Messi is a carrier of many unbreakable records in the game and his influence has been of huge significance. The versatile forward has enjoyed a terrific time at club level, winning plenty of laurels for Barcelona. Like Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentine has done remarkably well in the UEFA Champions League. We look at the UCL records held by Messi.

Goals UCL: Messi has the most goals for a single club

Messi has always been a one-club man and all of his 114 career Champions League goals have come for Barcelona. He is the leading goal-scorer for a single club in the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo follows suit with 105 goals for former club Real Madrid. Messi is the second-highest goal-scorer in the Champions League (114). He trails Ronaldo (128) by 14 goals.

Appearances Messi has the second-highest appearances for Barcelona in UCL

Messi has the second-highest appearances for Barcelona in the UCL. He has featured in 141 matches so far and trails former mid-fielder Xavi, who made 151 appearances for the club. In terms of all-time appearances in the competition, Messi is sixth on the list. He needs two more games to go past former Real Madrid star Raul (142 matches).

Information Messi boasts of these Champions League records

Messi shares the record for most Champions League hat-tricks with Ronaldo (8). The Argentine boasts of the most goals scored in the group stage of UCL history (68). Messi has scored the most number of goals in the Champions League round of 16 (26).

Messi UCL Messi has finished as the highest goal-scorer on six occasions