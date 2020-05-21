Australian batsman David Warner feels his participation in the Big Bash League (BBL) would depend on how the international calendar pans out on cricket's resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic. Warner said he does not want "a cluttered mindset", playing different formats close to each other. The southpaw's decisions will be based on the playing schedule in the summer. Here's more.

The Aussie reflected on how in 2013-14, playing Twenty20 tournament without much gap between Test cricket adversely impacted his performance. He had hit centuries in the first and third Ashes Tests of that summer before scoring 50 from 31 balls for the Sydney Thunder in a one-off appearance. In the final two Tests of the summer, he did not surpass the mark of 25.

Warner said he doesn't want to be in a situation of playing Tests and T20s simultaneously. "I know that's how I play but I've reined it in a lot over the last few years and don't want to be putting myself into a situation again where I'm playing a Test match and then a T20 and then Tests again a few days later."

"All my decisions are based around how much playing and touring I'm doing in the summer," Warner told cricket.com.au about his BBL options. "When I last played a game, my mindset in the next two Tests was cluttered between playing and not playing shots."

The opening batsman said he would prefer having one rhythm going into a tournament like the BBL. "It would be easy to sit here now and say 'Yes, I'd like to play' but I have to see what is happening at the end of the year. I'll have to have a hard think about it depending on the schedule."

