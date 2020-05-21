India and South Africa may indulge in a three-match T20I series in late August, subject to government clearance from both countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. The series is not officially part of the FTP and was discussed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Cricket South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith earlier this year in February, was finalized on Wednesday.

India vs SA Series cannot go ahead without government approval

The news was confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting chief executive Jacques Faul, who informed the press about the development on Thursday. However, a final approval will only be given in the month of August, since the series cannot go ahead if the government of both countries do not give their approval.

Discussion 'We've had a very good discussion with the BCCI'

"India wants to honor its agreement. If it's postponed, maybe a bit later," Faul said during a virtual press conference. "We've had a very good discussion with them (BCCI). We're seeking via Sascoc an audience with the sports minister to be given approval to, if needed, play behind closed doors. This will relate specifically to the potential of an incoming Indian tour."

IND vs SA A look at the recent India vs South Africa tours

India last toured South Africa in early 2018, where they played three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is. SA toured India for three T20Is last September, a series they lost 1-2. The two sides were supposed to play in a three-match ODI series in March this year. However, after the first ODI was washed out, the series was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quote We're very encouraged by India's willingness: Faul