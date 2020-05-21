Since Premier League's inception in 1992-93, Spanish players have made their presence felt in England's top-tier football competition. According to the Premier League, a total of 144 Spaniards have played in the competition, making Spain the fifth most-represented country. Here we pick the top five Spanish players who have graced the Premier League over the years.

David Silva Man City legend David Silva is a Premier League gem

The versatile David Silva has gone on to make 301 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester City. The gifted player showed his prowess wide out, as a number 10 and also in central mid-field. With 57 goals and 90 assists, Silva has been a Premier League gem. He has won four Premier League honors and is set to depart over the summer.

David de Gea David de Gea is a modern day great

Manchester United's David de Gea is no doubt a modern day great. He is remembered for some unbelievable saves over the years in the EPL. The Spaniard arrived at United in 2011 and struggled initially, however, his performances soared from there on. The 2012-13 EPL champion has made 304 appearances, besides having 108 clean sheets. He also won the Golden Glove in 2017-18.

Juan Mata Juan Mata has made his presence felt

Juan Mata has made his presence felt in the EPL for Chelsea and Manchester United. The Spaniard has gone on to make 260 appearances, having contributed in 51 goals and 52 assists. A sublime attacking mid-fielder, Mata has generally played as a winger for United. The former Valencia player boasts of great control, technique, passing and vision. He is known for his free-kicks.

Cesc Fabregas Cesc Fabregas delivered the goods for Arsenal and Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas was one of the best mid-fielders to have graced the Premier League. Fabregas set up 111 goals in 350 matches for Arsenal and Chelsea respectively. He also scored 50 goals and was a champion twice with the Blues. Since a young age, Fabregas showed his attributes as a playmaker. He had a great passing range to dictate the tempo of his side.

Fernando Torres Fernando Torres was sensational at Liverpool