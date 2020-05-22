Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts revealed the plans to host India for a Test series, are on. Team India is scheduled to tour Down Under for a four-Test series, following the completion of ICC T20 World Cup. Roberts also indicated that Australia could tour England for limited-overs assignment. The tour is originally slated for the month of July. Here is more.

Crowd We can't have full crowd from the start: Kevin Roberts

While a number of cricket boards are planning to conduct matches behind closed doors, Roberts opened up on the possibility of drawing crowds later in the series. The Test series is likely to commence in December this year. "But I wouldn't, hand on heart suggest we'll have full crowds from the start. We'll just have to see how that goes." he added.

Quote Roberts confident for Indian series despite uncertainty

"I guess there's no such thing as certainty, so I can't say 10 out of 10, but I'm going to say nine out of 10. Who knows whether we can have crowds. I'd be really surprised if we can't get Indian tour away," said Roberts.

England tour CA could send a team to England

Roberts did not rule out the possibility of sending a team to England for the T20I series. Reportedly, CA is in regular talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). "I think there's some chance we could send a team over. The best test of that is that the West Indian and Pakistan tours of England before we're due to tour," stated Roberts.

Information The fate of upcoming bilateral series in England