Former Brazilian football hero Rivaldo feels Premier League side Newcastle United could be a great destination for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale. The Welshman has been a constant source of speculation in the transfer window and is linked with a move away from Real Madrid. Rivaldo stated that Bale can reclaim superstar status by making a move to Newcastle. Here's more on the same.

Newcastle United are set for a proposed £300m takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium. The club is eyeing some big players in the market and a move for Bale could simply be monumental for everyone concerned. Several reports claim that Bale could also make a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS). However, Rivaldo feels Bale can prove his mettle in the Premier League.

Rivaldo feels Bale has something left to show in European football. "There are rumors that Gareth Bale is being offered to MLS clubs and that he is looking forward to a move to the US soon," Rivaldo told Betfair. "But I still think he has something left to show in European football at 30 years old, before moving to the MLS."

Rivaldo believes Bale's career at Real is coming to an end. "I believe his career at Real Madrid is coming to an end, as his chances in the starting 11 will be limited, especially with potential new arrivals this summer," claimed Rivaldo. "The club no longer trusts him to be a decisive player after some internal problems in the last few years."

Bale featured in just 18 games across competitions in the 2019-20 season before football got suspended. According to reports, Real are looking to offload the Welshman in the summer. Bale has another two years remaining on his astronomical £15.4m salary. Overall, he has enjoyed a highly successful stint at the Spanish club. In 249 matches, Bale has amassed 105 goals, besides winning numerous titles.

"It would be a great chance for him to prove he is still a top-class player and be considered again one of the best in the world, so if this offer really comes, I think he should accept it," Rivaldo added. "At Newcastle, he would be the biggest star of the team and could lead a rejuvenated squad to a good Premier League campaign."

