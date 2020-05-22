The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly appears as front runner in the race of ICC chairman post. With the incumbent chairman Shashank Manohar's term nearing the end, Ganguly is one of the top contenders for the post. As per recent reports, the former Indian captain has the backing within BCCI as well. Here is more.

Post Ganguly is set to overtake Shashank Manohar

Shashank Manohar became ICC's first independent chairman in 2016, before getting re-elected unanimously in 2018. Notably, he could campaign for yet another term, however, it is understood that he is not willing to do so. Meanwhile, Ganguly is labeled a front runner alongside ECB chairman Colin Graves. N Srinivasan, Jay Shah and Anurag Thakur are the other potential candidates.

Contenders Other contenders in the race

Former ICC chairman N Srinivasan, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur are believed to be the contenders along with Ganguly. However, Srinivasan (at 70), does not qualify to be elected for the post, as per the BCCI constitution. Shah hasn't attended any ICC board meeting yet, which is an eligibility criteria. Besides, Thakur is already a Union Minister in India.

Support Would be great to see Ganguly taking over: Graeme Smith

Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Jacques Faul and director of cricket Graeme Smith also backed Ganguly for the role. "From our perspective, it would be great to see a cricket man like Sourav Ganguly maybe getting into the President's role of the ICC," said Smith. "He has played at the highest level and his leadership will be key to us going forward."

Information Ganguly's tenure as BCCI president ends in July