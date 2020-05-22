The Premier League 2019-20 season was suspended back in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, a significant amount of the season had already been played with nine gameweeks to go. The EPL is eyeing a return next month. In the 2019-20 season, we saw several teenagers making a significant impact with their play. Here we look at these players who impressed at large.

Bukayo Saka Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is a special player

18-year-old Bukayo Saka has already shown what he is capable of for Arsenal. He has already strengthened his grip in the first team. Saka can be highly effective down the left and is an intelligent player, who has settled well in a new position. He has appeared in 19 Premier League matches and has three assists to his name. Saka is a special player.

Brandon Williams Brandon Williams has been solid as a rock

19-year-old Brandon Williams is already being touted to be the next superstar at Manchester United. Playing primarily in the left-back and wing-back positions, Williams has provided stiff competition to Luke Shaw. In 12 EPL games, Williams has scored one goal. Overall, he has been used 26 times across competitions by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The United academy product is highly talented and solid.

Gabriel Martinelli Gabriel Martinelli has come in and impressed straightaway

18-year-old Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is a superb talent. He made his debut for Arsenal this season and struck the right chords. With three goals in 14 Premier League appearances, Martinelli is a perfect fall-back option for the Gunners. He has already scored 10 goals across competitions. The charismatic Martinelli is gutsy and has been lauded by both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

Mason Greenwood Mason Greenwood has been superb for Manchester United