Serie A leaders Juventus have informed that all its first-team players tested negative for COVID-19 and that training will resume in "larger groups" in the next few days. Earlier this week, Juventus players were spotted individual training in groups, with coach Maurizio Sarri giving instructions. The new results seem to be a positive way forward for the club. Here's more.

Serie A was suspended on March 9 when the Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the league is hoping to resume on June 13 if it can reach an agreement with the government, which has banned sports events until June 14. Besides Serie A, the Premier League and La Liga are also targeting a return next month.

In a statement on Thursday, the club said: "In application of the indications by the FIGC's Federal Medical Scientific Commission, yesterday, the whole team underwent diagnostic tests which came back with negative results; in the next few days training will resume in larger groups."

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has set the date of commencement for the start of 2020-21 season as September 1. The current season will have to be completed by August 20. "The FIGC has expressed its willingness to restart and complete its national professional competitions, marking August 20 as the deadline for Serie A, B and C to close their competitions," a statement read.

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte said he needs "more guarantees" before the green light can finally be given for the resumption of Serie A. "Before starting the season, we need a few more guarantees and, speaking to Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora, we don't have those at this moment," Conte told a televised news conference. "I hope they can be achieved as soon as possible."

