Former Australian skipper Allan Border believes the Indian Premier League (IPL) should not be given precedence over the T20 World Cup. His statement comes amid speculations of holding IPL in place of the upcoming the ICC tournament. Reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to stage the IPL if T20 World Cup gets called-off. Here is more.

Quote Border opined on BCCI's take

"If you're responsible for 80 per cent cricket income, you're going to have a fair say. I think the world game can't allow that to happen. The home boards should stop their players going to the IPL if that's the case," said Border.

T20 WC The T20 WC is scheduled to commence on October 18

While a number of marquee sporting events have been suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, the cloud of uncertainty looms over T20 World Cup. Notably, Cricket Australia has refrained from making any official announcement about the tournament. The recent reports have suggested that BCCI could eye the October-November window for the now-suspended IPL. Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup is set to commence on October 18.

IPL Will be unhappy if IPL replaces T20 WC: Border

Border showed discontent for the idea of staging IPL in place of T20 WC. "I'm not happy with that, the world game should take precedence over a local competition. If T20 WC can't go ahead, I don't think the IPL can go ahead," he stated. He added, "I would question that decision. It's just a money grab. The World T20 should take precedence."

BCCI BCCI will not push Australia to postpone T20 WC