-
The 2019-20 Bundesliga season returned last weekend behind closed doors.
Earlier, it was suspended back in March in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last weekend lived up to expectations in terms of the football played by sides.
With plenty at stake for teams at the top, gameweek 27 will be crucial.
Here we present the complete preview and much more.
-
Details
Fixtures, timing and TV listing
-
Saturday, May 23: Hertha vs Union Berlin (12:00 AM IST), Freiburg vs Werder Bremen, Paderborn vs Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg vs Dortmund, Gladbach vs Leverkusen (7:00 PM IST), Bayern vs Frankfurt (10:00 PM IST)
Sunday, May 24: Schalke vs Augsburg (5:00 PM IST), Mainz vs Leipzig (7:00 PM IST) and FC Koln vs Dusseldorf (9:30 PM IST)
Key matches will be telecast live on Star Sports.
-
Wolfsburg vs Dortmund
Dortmund out to get the job done against Wolfsburg
-
Second-placed Dortmund face Wolfsburg away from home in a must-win scenario.
After hammering Schalke 4-0, Dortmund will be looking to continue in the same fashion and collect crucial three points.
However, they will need to be wary of Wolfsburg, who capped off a spirited comeback against Augsburg in a 2-1 win.
A win for Dortmund will help them maintain the pressure on Bayern Munich.
-
Bayern vs Frankfurt
Bayern are the favorites against struggling Frankfurt
-
Bayern will be looking to move another step closer to winning an eighth Bundesliga title on the spin when they play host to Frankfurt at home.
The Bavarians have been on a supreme run of form and go into the tie as favorites.
Frankfurt have slipped from ninth to 13th in the space of five games.
Their away record is poor this season.
-
Top battle
Gladbach and Leverkusen have everything to play for
-
Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen have everything to play for on Saturday.
Gladbach are third at the moment and are separated from Leverkusen by just two points.
With these two sides challenging for Champions League berths, an interesting battle is on the cards.
Both teams enjoyed thumping victories last weekend.
-
Key players
Gameweek 27: Players to watch out for
-
Robert Lewandowski has been terrific all season and his 26 goals show why.
The veteran Bayern forward will be eyeing to gun down Frankfurt's defense.
Kai Havertz has impressed largely this year and the mid-fielder could make the difference for Leverkusen in a high-profile encounter.
For Dortmund, Erling Braut Haland will be the cynosure of all eyes.
Jadon Sancho can have a serious bearing.