The 2019-20 Bundesliga season returned last weekend behind closed doors. Earlier, it was suspended back in March in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. Last weekend lived up to expectations in terms of the football played by sides. With plenty at stake for teams at the top, gameweek 27 will be crucial. Here we present the complete preview and much more.

Details Fixtures, timing and TV listing

Saturday, May 23: Hertha vs Union Berlin (12:00 AM IST), Freiburg vs Werder Bremen, Paderborn vs Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg vs Dortmund, Gladbach vs Leverkusen (7:00 PM IST), Bayern vs Frankfurt (10:00 PM IST) Sunday, May 24: Schalke vs Augsburg (5:00 PM IST), Mainz vs Leipzig (7:00 PM IST) and FC Koln vs Dusseldorf (9:30 PM IST) Key matches will be telecast live on Star Sports.

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund Dortmund out to get the job done against Wolfsburg

Second-placed Dortmund face Wolfsburg away from home in a must-win scenario. After hammering Schalke 4-0, Dortmund will be looking to continue in the same fashion and collect crucial three points. However, they will need to be wary of Wolfsburg, who capped off a spirited comeback against Augsburg in a 2-1 win. A win for Dortmund will help them maintain the pressure on Bayern Munich.

Bayern vs Frankfurt Bayern are the favorites against struggling Frankfurt

Bayern will be looking to move another step closer to winning an eighth Bundesliga title on the spin when they play host to Frankfurt at home. The Bavarians have been on a supreme run of form and go into the tie as favorites. Frankfurt have slipped from ninth to 13th in the space of five games. Their away record is poor this season.

Top battle Gladbach and Leverkusen have everything to play for

Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen have everything to play for on Saturday. Gladbach are third at the moment and are separated from Leverkusen by just two points. With these two sides challenging for Champions League berths, an interesting battle is on the cards. Both teams enjoyed thumping victories last weekend.

Key players Gameweek 27: Players to watch out for