Indian batsman Robin Uthappa has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow participation in foreign leagues. Uthappa's statement comes after fellow cricketers Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan made similar appeals to BCCI. The 34-year-old is hopeful that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will look into the matter soon. Here is what Uthappa said.

Quote Uthappa's message for BCCI

"It does hurt when we're not allowed to play. It would be nice if we could go and play at least a couple of others because as a student of the game you want to learn and grow as much as you can," Uthappa said.

Rule BCCI doesn't allow Indian players to participate in T20 leagues

According to the incumbent rule, any cricketer involved in Indian cricket (in any form), is not allowed to travel overseas for T20 leagues. However, the rule does not apply for participation in First-class and List A cricket overseas. The players may feature in County Championship and the One-Day Cup, but the participation in tournaments like T20 Blast shall be restricted.

BCCI Why is the participation of Indian players restricted?

A BCCI official earlier explained why Indian players are not allowed to participate in leagues overseas. "One finds these views emanating from those who can see the wall of retirement approaching. The intent is to ensure a system where non-contracted players are able to command good value at the IPL auction. Exclusivity is the key," the official had stated.

Sourav Ganguly Uthappa hopes Ganguly will revoke the rule