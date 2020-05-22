Former England captain Nasser Hussain recently voiced his opinion on the long-standing debate of split captaincy. He believes Team India will not be able to embrace this method as Virat Kohli has always been an imposing character. However, the numbers suggest that India have tasted success under Rohit Sharma in the shortest format of late. Let us shed more light on the debate.

Captaincy Kohli has been the captain across formats since 2017

Virat Kohli has been missing periodical T20I series, ever since he took charge of the side across formats (in 2017). He missed the T20I series against Sri Lanka that year, wherein Rohit Sharma led India. India cleaned up the hosts 3-0 in the three-match series. However, there is no doubt that the former is going to lead India in the upcoming T20 WC.

Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma has succeeded as a captain

Rohit Sharma has already scaled new heights in international cricket. In 2019, he helped Mumbai Indians win a record fourth IPL title. His experience in all three formats is at par with Kohli. Team India won the 2018 Nidahas Trophy under the former, followed by series victories against West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand. Rohit also led the team to victory in Asia Cup.

History India have experimented with split captaincy in past

India's experiment of fielding two captains has turned out to be fruitful in past. MS Dhoni handed over the reins in Test cricket to Kohli after retiring from the format in 2014-15. However, the 38-year-old continued to lead in ODIs and T20Is until 2017. During the period, India won 14 Tests, 13 ODIs and 8 T20Is, competing in bilateral series.

Do you know? India's T20I record under Kohli and Rohit

Rohit Sharma has led Team India in 19 T20Is so far. 15 of them have been won by India, while they lost four. Under Kohli, India have won 22 out of 37 T20Is, losing 11. Clearly, Rohit has a better winning percentage than Kohli.

Workload Rohit's appointment as captain will reduce the workload of Kohli

Virat Kohli has always been vocal about the workload of Indian cricketers in modern day cricket. With Rohit at the helm, Kohli could have the constant pressure of captaincy relieved. This move can easily increase the career span of Kohli in international cricket. Looking at the 2021 T20 World Cup, Rohit appears to be the ideal candidate to replace Kohli.

Flip side Split captaincy could also lead to clashes