The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued comprehensive guidelines for resumption of cricket at all levels (community, domestic and international). In the guidelines, the ICC recommended appointing Chief Medical Officers (CFOs) and pre-match isolation training camps. The comprehensive document has been developed by ICC's Medical Advisory Committee in consultation with Member Medical Representatives with an aim to provide guidance. Here is more.

For reinstating cricket, ICC has suggested to appoint a Chief Medical Officer or Bio-safety Official, who will be responsible for implementing government regulations. The isolation training camps will have temperature checks and coronavirus testing at least 14 days prior to travel, as safety measures. The players may see the formulation of an adequate testing plan during practice and match situation.

The return to training has been bifurcated into four stages with the progress being based on subsequent government regulations. Stage 1 involves individual skill-based training, which England has already commenced. In the second stage, the players will practice in small groups (of less than three players). The players could train with a bigger pool in stage 3, while stage 4 will allow squad-based training.

Strict rules have been implied on travel, the guidelines of which will be set by the respective governments. The ICC has called for use of chartered flights, adequate social distancing on the flight, and taking up dedicated floors for the teams in hotel accommodations.

The boards have been suggested to put forth a minimum of 5-6 weeks of training regime for bowlers. The last three weeks shall involve bowling at match intensity in order to fast-track a bowler's return to T20Is. For ODIs, the minimum preparation period is of six weeks, while the preparation period for Test cricket could last up to three months.

