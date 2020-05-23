England all-rounder Chris Woakes believes Alex Hales should be given another chance to prove himself at the big stage. The 31-year-old admitted that he would be happy if Hales is back into the scheme of things. Hales was axed from England's (2019) World Cup squad, after he failed a second test for recreational drug use. Here is more.

Quote Will be happy to see Hales play for England: Woakes

"I don't 100 per cent know what will happen but I'd be happy to see Alex back in England colors. I would imagine the majority would have the kind of views I have given," ESPNcricinfo quoted Woakes as saying.

Alex Hales Hales was axed ahead of 2019 World Cup

Alex Hales has represented England in 141 internationals, having scored 4,636 runs at 33.59. The England opener was also a part of England side that reached the final of World T20 in 2016. He was ousted from the England squad after failing two drug tests. However, ECB director of cricket Ashley Giles later revealed Hales was axed due to "string of poor behavior".

ECB ECB announced 18 bowlers will resume training

On Wednesday, ECB revealed as many as 18 bowlers will resume training, with the country planning for a return of international cricket. Woakes asserted that he would like to see Hales back in action. "I think if people have gone away for a time and worked on their weaknesses, they should be allowed a second chance. Alex is a world-class player," said Woakes.

T20 WC Door still open for Hales: Eoin Morgan