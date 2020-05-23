Paris Saint-Germain have made an opening offer of £44.7m (€50m) plus a further £8.9m (€10m) in add-ons for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, according to a report in Sky Sports. The Argentine impressed for the French side after being on loan in the 2019-20 season. However, his loan deal included a £62.7m (€70m) option to buy. Here are further details on the same.

Icardi amassed 20 goals in 31 matches across competitions for PSG to see his stock rise. Earlier, it was reported that Icardi hadn't yet reached a permanent agreement with the French champions, however, he was said to be wanted by the club. According to French news outlet L'Equipe, PSG were said to offer Julian Draxler in exchange for the Argentine.

The offer made by PSG is way less than what was agreed. With the coronavirus pandemic impacting football and causing financial strains, transfer deals will see major alterations. Inter do not want to keep Icardi, who has a contract until 2022. The club will perhaps wait and see if there are other suitors for Icardi and what kind of offer is on the table.

Icardi is one of the top strikers in the world in modern day football. He spent six seasons at Inter and notched 124 goals in 219 matches across competitions. When you look at his numbers, he has smashed double digits in terms of goals since the 2014-15 season. PSG need a striker upfront and given Icardi's exploits, he is on top of the list.

