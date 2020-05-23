The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refrained from discussing about the fate of Future Tours Programme (FTP). BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said there is no clarity yet, regarding Team India's upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and South Africa. He added the cricket board understands the current situation and is willing to help other boards as well. Here is more.

"The BCCI understands the situation and would like to help out other boards. But this has to be seen in light of FTP and ICC events that are already planned. In between, if we can accommodate others, we will give it a thought," said Dhumal.

As per reports, India and South Africa could play a T20I series in August, subject to clearance from respective governments. Although the series is not part of FTP, both cricket boards potentially finalized it. Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting chief executive Jacques Faul discussed about the development. Earlier, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board also expressed interest in hosting India for a limited-overs series.

Dhumal admitted there is no certainty around the upcoming tours. "The Sri Lanka series is part of the FTP. The South African board approached us some time back. We told them we would look into it as It's not possible to say yes or no right now," he said. He added, "We still don't know what the travel situation and restrictions will be."

