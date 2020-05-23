Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he would be open to managing a Premier League club outside the top six and is eager to return to management. The Argentine hasn't worked since being sacked by Spurs in November 2019. He is believed to be a target for Newcastle United. Here's what the former Spurs boss had to say.

Pochettino told BBC Sport, that the project placed in front of him is more important than the club's status in determining his next move. "Yes I would (consider anything)," he said. "Which clubs are the 'top six'? It changes. Today Tottenham and Arsenal are not in the top six," the former Southampton boss opined.

"You need to respect all the clubs because they are working so hard. They are all spending and investing money and have a new strategy every season to try and be in the top six, the top eight or the top four," he said. "Today you cannot underestimate any club. They all have the capacity to find a way to be competitive."

In another interview, Pochettino said he loves England but will be open to move to other countries. "I love England," Pochettino told Sky Sports News. "My idea is to keep living in London but at the same time, I am open to different countries, to listen and see what happens." "I am ready and we are a much better coaching staff now," he stated.

Newcastle United are set for a proposed £300m takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium. The club is eyeing some big players in the market, besides looking for a top manager. When asked about Newcastle, and what are the key factors he is looking for in his next project, Pochettino said there are two major factors behind a club functioning.

"There are two things that are most important - one is the people, the fans that are behind every club. That is the structure that keeps alive all the companies that provide the entertainment that is football. The other is the ideas of the clubs," he said. "Every single club and company have different cultures, different philosophies, different ways of working."

