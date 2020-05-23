With the world grappling with coronavirus pandemic, Novak Djokovic's foundation has donated five ventilators and clinical monitors to a general hospital in Krusevac, Serbia. The world number one tennis star has continued to help Serbia fight against the deadly virus. The Djoker has continued to donate for several causes since the start of 2020. Here's more on the same.

Quote Ventilators and clinical monitors donated to General Hospital in Krusevac

"Solidarity and responsibility are so important when it comes to fighting with #coronavirus. Today, together with @Henkel we donated 5 ventilators and 5 clinical monitors to the General Hospital in Krusevac! We are in this together," Novak Djokovic Foundation tweeted.

Twitter Post Ventilators and clinical monitors for General Hospital in Kruševac

Solidarity and responsibility are so important when it comes to fighting with #coronavirus.❤️

Today, together with @Henkel, we donated 5 ventilators and 5 clinical monitors to the General Hospital in Kruševac!🙏

We are in this together.🌍 pic.twitter.com/G676UrieRM — Novak Djokovic Foundation (@novakfoundation) May 20, 2020

Donations Djokovic and wife Jelena announced help back in March

Earlier in March, Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena had announced that they will donate a million Euros to help the people of Serbia in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The funds will be used for purchasing ventilators and medical equipment for hospitals and healthcare institutions. Serbia has recorded 11,024 positive COVID-19 cases this year with 237 deaths reported so far.

Information Djokovic has contributed in a number of causes this year

As per reports Djokovic has contributed over $1.165 million for several causes this year. The amount has gone towards the fight against COVID-19, bushfire relief in Australia, a drive to combat hunger in USA and Brazil, besides contributing towards preschool education of the underprivileged.

Cause Novak Djokovic Foundation raised US$ 64,000 for this cause

On Friday, the Novak Djokovic Foundation announced in a tweet that it had raised US$ 64,000 for the development of kindergartens in Svilajnac and Indjija (both in Serbia). 'Schools for Life' concept was first introduced in small communities in Serbia. It focuses on providing quality education in areas where there aren't enough students to necessitate the opening of large preschools and full-time programmes.

Twitter Post Big announcement on Djokovic's 33rd birthday

Happy birthday @DjokerNole!🎉

For your birthday campaign last year, we raised $64,000!🎁

Thanks to generous donations from all of you, we invested in the construction of kindergartens in Svilajnac and Indjija!🏫

Thank you for your support!@jelenadjokovic https://t.co/DBYLFXsffe — Novak Djokovic Foundation (@novakfoundation) May 22, 2020

