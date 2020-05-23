Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins believes Cheteshwar Pujara will be a potential threat for the bowlers when India tour Down Under for the Test series. Cummins opined the Indian top order batsman is a class apart from others in the line-up. He highlighted the role of Pujara in helping India win the 2018 series against the hosts. Here is more.

Cheteshwar Pujara Pujara bolstered the Indian batting

Pujara silenced the critics with his powerful knocks as India scripted history in Australia. He was the leading run-scorer of the Test series, having racked up 521 runs from four matches at 74.43. The 32-year-old slammed three tons and was named the Player of the Series. His 246-ball 123 at the Adelaide Oval turned out to be the series-defining knock for India.

Quote Pujara doesn't get perturbed: Cummins

"He (Pujara) had a mammoth series for them (in 2018-19). He's one of those players that'll take his time, he's in his own little bubble and he doesn't get disturbed by too much," Cummins told cricket.com.au.

Cummins 'We will have to outlast Pujara'

Cummins feels Australia need to get the better of him in order to win the impending series. "We've got to find a way to outlast him if he bats the way he did last time," he said. "There wasn't too much in the pitch so you couldn't manufacture anything. I think (we need to) take our medicine and try and outlast him."

Series Australia would like to have the upper hand