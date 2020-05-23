Borussia Dortmund showed enough resistance to overcome Wolfsburg away from home in gameweek 27 of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season. The win helped Dortmund close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich, who are in action later tonight. In another high-profile encounter, Bayer Leverkusen beat Borussia Monchengladbach to go third in the Bundesliga table. Here are the records broken.

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund Wolfsburg vs Dortmund: How did the match pan out?

Both Wolfsburg and Dortmund weren't sharp enough. Wolfsburg sat deep and resisted anything that came. However, a bit of magic was required in the first real attack of any note for Dortmund. Julian Brandt and Achraf Hakimi combined well to find Thorgan Hazard, whose pass found left wing-back Raphael Guerreiro, who rolled home. Hakimi was then fed by Jadon Sancho for the second goal.

Records Hazard registers 12th assist, Sancho breaks these records

Mats Hummels featured in his 250th Bundesliga match for Dortmund. Hazard registered his 12th Bundesliga assist this season (third-highest). Jadon Sancho registered his 16th assist this season and equaled Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller. Sancho (14 goals, 16 assists) is now involved in 30 goals this Bundesliga campaign, one more than Robert Lewandowski (26 goals, 3 assists). Sancho is now BVB's single-season assist record holder.

Kai Havertz Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz amasses these records

Kai Havertz scored a brace for Leverkusen. This was his fourth goal in two games since the Bundesliga resumed. Havertz now has 10 Bundesliga goals this season. He is the first player from Leverkusen to have registered 10-plus goals this season. He has been directly involved in 17 goals for Leverkusen across competitions in 2020. Havertz is involved in 15 Bundesliga goals this term.

Stats Dortmund register 17th victory, Leverkusen go past 50 goals

Dortmund registered their 17th win of the Bundesliga campaign. The 2-0 win saw them take their tally to 74 goals this season. Only Bayern (75) have more goals. Leverkusen notched their 16th win of the season and surpassed the 50-goal mark (52). They now have 53 points and surpassed Gladbach (52).

Data Here are the results of today's matches