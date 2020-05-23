New Zealand recently cleaned up the mighty Indians 3-0 and 2-0 in the ODI and Test series respectively. The Kiwis bounced back in style, after losing the T20I series 0-5. The astounding comeback made Kane Williamson's Black Caps a force to reckon with. In this article, we analyse how New Zealand have risen prominence in the leadership of Williamson.

Form New Zealand are the number two-ranked Test side

The Williamson-led side made headlines as they overtook India in the ICC Test Rankings. Barring a 0-3 defeat to Australia, New Zealand have been invincible at home in the longest format since 2016-17. In 2019, the Kiwis were inches away from clinching the coveted World Cup title. Although they lost by the barest margin in the Super Over, their effort was deemed valiant.

Kane Williamson The arrival of Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson was handed the charge across formats after Brendon McCullum called time on international career in (2015-16). In Williamson, New Zealand discovered the quintessential leader, who made his own unique space. The Kiwis, who once faced captaincy conundrum and dearth of talent, were pulled from the ashes by McCullum. Williamson successfully grabbed the baton, having taken New Zealand to great heights lately.

Information New Zealand's record under Kane Williamson

Under Williamson, New Zealand have won 18 and lost 8 Tests so far. They have only lost to South Africa, India and Australia in his leadership. He has also led the Kiwis in 77 ODIs (41 wins) and 42 T20Is (19 wins).

ICC tournaments Recent record in ICC tournaments

The plight of New Zealand have improved drastically with Williamson at the helm. Under him, the Kiwis had a terrific outing in the 2016 World T20, wherein they also annihilated hosts India. Following a disappointing Champions Trophy (2017) campaign, New Zealand stamped their authority in the 2019 World Cup. They won five out of nine matches during the tournament.

Do you know? Williamson's impact on New Zealand

In the previous decade (since January 2010), New Zealand have won most number of internationals under Williamson (78). Other captains to have lead the team during this era are Daniel Vettori (15), Ross Taylor (16) and Brendon McCullum (58).

Players The bench strength of New Zealand