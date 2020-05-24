-
Indian opener Rohit Sharma will have to clear a fitness test in order to make a comeback in international cricket.
The 33-year-old sustained a calf injury during the T20I series against New Zealand.
He had to return midway through the tour.
In a recent Facebook Live session, Rohit revealed he had recovered from the injury ahead of the lockdown.
I was almost ready to play: Rohit Sharma
"Before the lockdown happened, I was almost ready to play. That whole week was going to be my fitness test but that's when the lockdown happened and I had to push back everything now," Rohit told La Liga's Facebook page on Saturday.
Rohit ruled the roost in 2019
Rohit had a terrific run in 2019 across formats.
He was the leading run-scorer of the World Cup with 648 runs from nine matches at 81.00.
The ground-breaking tally included a record five tons.
The stylish opener also marked his return to Test cricket, having amassed 556 runs from five Tests at 92.66.
With a phenomenal display, he cemented his spot as an opener.
Rohit will be allowed to play after clearing fitness test
Rohit, who also missed the South Africa ODI series, asserted he will have to clear a fitness test once the lockdown gets over.
"Once everything opens up, I have to first go to the centre (NCA) and give my fitness test and once I pass the fitness test I will be allowed to go and resume my duties with the team," he said.
'Looking forward to commence training with team-mates'
Rohit said he is looking forward to start training with his team-mates.
"When you are playing together, from 365 days we are together for 300 days, we are playing, travelling together, so it's like a family," he stated.
"So the first thing I want to do is to catch up with all these guys and try hit some balls as soon as I can."