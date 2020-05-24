The French Football League (LFP) has set August 23 as the provisional date for the start of the next Ligue 1 season. They are waiting on the outcome of UEFA's June 17 meeting on new dates for postponed European competitions before confirming the proposed launch of the 2020-21 campaign. Meanwhile, La Liga is set to resume next month. Here's more on the same.

The LFP said that after talks with broadcasters, and leaving aside for now announcing specific match dates, "the start of season dates can be set on August 22 for Ligue 2 and August 23 for Ligue 1". Earlier, Ligue 1 was the first major European league to call a halt to the current coronavirus-hit campaign. Leaders PSG were declared champions later on.

Several Ligue 1 clubs are unhappy with the decision made by authorities to end the 2019-20 season. With the Bundesliga resuming behind closed doors and other other leagues aiming to follow that route, many feel Ligue 1 made a decision in haste. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas criticized the move and said the authorities lacked patience, besides calling it a stupid decision.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said they are all happy, however, he highlighted the importance of health regulations. "We are very pleased with the decision," said Tebas."It is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches, CSD (National Sports Council) and agents." "But we cannot lower our guard, it is important to follow health regulations and ensure the pandemic doesn't come back."

La Liga can resume behind closed doors from June 8, said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday, "From June 8, La Liga will be back. Spanish football has a huge following but it will not be the only recreational activity that will return."

Earlier this week, La Liga players had started training in groups of no more than 10. Players from the top two divisions were only able to return to individual training in early May after being tested for the virus. Five players had tested positive and were sent to isolation before the start of group training.

