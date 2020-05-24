Manchester United mid-fielder Paul Pogba is reportedly keen to hear whatever offer Juventus have to make in the summer transfer window. Pogba had earlier returned to United in 2016 but has struggled to live up to expectations following his £89m move. Besides Juventus, Spanish giants Real Madrid are also interested in him. United need Pogba to make a decision soon. Here's more.

Decision Why United need a decision this summer?

Pogba's contract expires in 2021 and while United have an option to extend that for another year, they would rather agree a long-term extension. They want Pogba to stay and sign a new contract, however, if things remains uncertain, the club's position looks sticky. That's why United need a decision this summer. If Pogba wants to move, United need to cash in.

Mid-field United's mid-field has started to look solid

The biggest gain for United this season was Fred's impact in defensive mid-field. The Brazilian improved drastically and showed why former manager Jose Mourinho got him. Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic showed character as well. With Bruno Fernandes signed for the attacking mid-field role, United look sturdy. They have been linked with a move for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish as well to add depth.

Situation The situation for United if Pogba moves on

If Pogba decides to move on, United will need to step up their chase for Grealish. That would leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with five mid-fielders. The versatile Andreas Pereira, who was a let down this season, could be given another chance to show his potential. United are also linked with Saul Niguez as Pogba's replacement. However, If Pogba stays, United will look more threatening.

Juventus offer Pogba keen to hear Juventus' offer, claim reports

Meanwhile, Pogba is keen to hear whatever offer Juventus have to make having kept a strong relationship with the Serie A giants. Ahead of football getting suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his agent Mino Raiolo had stated if the big clubs are willing to move for Pogba, then things can get done. He also said Italy is like a second home for him.

Information Pogba could be crucial for remainder of 2019-20 season