The National Basketball Association (NBA) has entered into exploratory conversations with the Walt Disney Company about restarting the remainder of its season at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. NBA is keen to start the season in late July, spokesperson Mike Bass said on Saturday. Here are further details on the same.

Conversations 'NBA is engaged in exploratory conversations with Walt Disney Company'

"The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing," Bass said, as per the AFP.

Season restart The sports complex would allow NBA to restart play

According to a report in ESPN, it remains unclear whether the NBA will play the remainder of its regular season or proceed directly to the playoffs. The 220-acre ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, with its three arenas and ample hotel accommodations, would allow the league to restart play while limiting outside exposures. This could be a significant way forward.

Quote Our priority continues to be the health and safety: Bass

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place," he added.

Proceedings NBA has a board of governors call set for Friday