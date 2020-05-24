The Bundesliga 2019-20 season resumption has seen fireworks from both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Both sides registered impressive victories last week, before continuing the run on Saturday in gameweek 27. Bayern travel to Dortmund on Tuesday for the Klassiker. This match could decide the fate of the season. We look at factors that could determine the high-octane clash.

Lewandowski Dortmund need to stop high-flying Lewandowski

With 27 goals in the Bundesliga season, Robert Lewandowski is flying high at the moment. Since the season's resumption, the Polish striker has scored a goal in each of the two games. He has a stunning 41-goal tally this season across competitions (highest in European leagues). Dortmund may have maintained clean sheets in the last two games, but will need to be wary Lewandowski.

Assist kings Muller and Sancho will be looking to have an influence

Thomas Muller has been in prime form this season and the senior Bayern player will have a crucial role in the Klassiker. The German international has 17 assists and six goals under his belt. On the other hand, Jadon Sancho, who came off the bench once again on Saturday, notched his 16th Bundesliga assist this season. Sancho has also scored 14 goals so far.

Hakimi, Guerreiro Dortmund's wing-backs will look to cause Bayern issues

Dortmund need to credit Achraf Hakimi and Raphael Guerreiro for their brilliance. The two have done remarkably well as wing-backs. The contributions made by them offensively this season is remarkable. Hakimi has a solid understanding with Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard. He has amassed 10 assists and four goals. Meanwhile, Guerreiro has showed his form with eight goals and two assists.

Goals Both teams are solid in terms of mustering goals

One major aspect that defines Bayern and Dortmund is their character across the pitch. Both teams are well stocked and that has contributed in them scoring aplenty. Bayern have mustered 80 goals already and look lethal. Dortmund aren't far behind with 74 goals under their belt. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Bayern had blanked Dortmund 4-0. We can expect goals to flow.

Klassiker How this match could determine the Bundesliga 2019-20 season?