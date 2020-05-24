The second round of Premier League tests amid the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in two new cases. An unnamed Bournemouth player is one of them. This has taken the overall total of positive results to eight. Bournemouth said the player's identity will not be disclosed. As per rules, they will now self-isolate for seven days. Here's more on the same.

Statement 'Medical confidentiality means the player's name will not be disclosed'

"Bournemouth can confirm that one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19, following the club's second round of testing," a statement issued by the club read. "Medical confidentiality means the player's name will not be disclosed, and the club asks for this to be respected. In line with Premier League protocols regarding positive tests, he will self-isolate for a period of seven days."

Second phase A total of 996 tests were carried out

The Premier League had revealed the results of after the second batch of testing. The second round of tests were carried out on the training grounds of clubs on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. A total of 996 tests were carried out in the second run of mass testing. Notably, the number of tests available to each club increased from 40 to 50.

Tests Out of 1,744 tests conducted, eight have been positive

All 20 clubs of the Premier League have now carried out two rounds of testing. The clubs are now due to take part in a third round on Monday and Tuesday. So far, eight positive tests have been confirmed out of a total of 1,744 tests conducted in the first two rounds.

First round Watford's Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager had tested positive earlier

In the first round of testing, Watford's Adrian Mariappa and two members of the club's non-playing staff, as well as Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan, were among the six positive tests for coronavirus. These six individuals were not included in the latest figures as they are still within their seven-day isolation period. A total of 748 tests were conducted in the first round.

Takeaway With 1,736 negative results, the numbers look promising