The summer transfer window has continued to gain popularity as top class players are constantly being linked with a move. The Premier League faced suspension in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League is eyeing a return next month with the transfer window also being in focus. Here are the top players who could join the Premier League this summer.

Thomas Meunier Spurs said to be leading the race for Thomas Meunier

According to a report in Le Parisian, Tottenham are said to be leading the chase for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier. The 28-year-old is set to be a free agent this summer having failed to reach an agreement with PSG over a contract extension. Spurs use the Belgian's experience and bolster their defensive options. He has made 128 career appearances for PSG.

Timo Werner Liverpool could land Timo Werner for £52m

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is being eyed by several top European clubs, however, the German is believed to be wanting to join Liverpool and play under Jurgen Klopp. Werner's £52m release clause is set to expire on June 15, however, that could be extended. He has amassed 88 goals for Leipzig in just 151 games. Besides the Reds, Chelsea are also monitoring Werner.

Thomas Partey Atletico mid-fielder Thomas Partey wanted by Arsenal

Atletico Madrid mid-fielder Thomas Partey has already held talks with Arsenal. His father has claimed that the deal will depend on what the Spanish club is demanding. Holding mid-fielder Partey has a £43.5m release clause. Partey will be a crucial addition for the Gunners. Manager Mikel Arteta is said to be monitoring his situation and will need to act swiftly when the window opens.

Jadon Sancho Manchester United could get Sancho from Dortmund