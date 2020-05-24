ICC Cricket Committee chairman Anil Kumble revealed the recommendation to ban saliva usage is only an interim measure to safeguard the health of players. As per the former Indian skipper, the rule will be revoked, once the pandemic is over. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also barred the method in the recently released guidelines for resumption of cricket. Here is more.

Quote Things will hopefully fall back, feels Kumble

"This is only an interim measure and as long as we have hopefully control over COVID-19 in a few months or a year's time then I think things will go back to as normal as it can be," Kumble said on Cricket Connected.

Recommendations Recommendations of ICC Cricket Committee

The committee recommended restricting the use of saliva to shine the ball. The members of Anil Kumble-led ICC panel unanimously agreed that the traditional practice must get redundant. However, there is no restriction on the use of body sweat. Notably, use of external substance has also been barred. Meanwhile, the recommendation has received a mixed response from the cricket fraternity.

Information ICC's guidelines for resumption of cricket

ICC recently released a set comprehensive guidelines for resumption of cricket at all levels. According to the guidelines, the players can not use saliva to shine the ball. They shall also regularly rinse their hands with sanitizers after touching the ball.

Ball-tampering Kumble's take on legalizing ball-tampering

Previously, a number of reports suggested that ICC is planning to legalize ball-tampering. Kumble stated the committee wanted to eliminate any such substance from the game. "If you look back at the history of the game, I mean we have been very critical and we have been very focused on eliminating any external substances coming into the game," he added.

