South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada turned 25 on Monday. The pace spearhead has been bolstering the bowling attack of Proteas, especially in the longest format. He has successfully carried over the legacy in the bowling segment, established by the likes of Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock and Allan Donald. In this article, we take a look at Rabada's famous spells in Test cricket.

32/6 vs ENG, 2016 Rabada's six-for guides South Africa to victory

In the 2016 South African tour, England had an unassailable 2-0 lead over the hosts. The Proteas entered the fourth Test at Centurion in quest of pride. His 112/7 helped South Africa gain a precious lead in the first innings. In the following innings, Rabada claimed six scalps as England were bundled out on 101. A staggering 32/6 handed South Africa a 280-run victory.

92/5 vs AUS, 2016 Rabada blew up the Australian top order

The Perth Test (2016) was equally poised after Australia gained a two-run lead. Notably, Rabada's in-swinging delivery to Usman Khawaja was deemed the ball of the match. In the second innings, the Proteas batsmen propelled the team to 540/8. Chasing a massive target, the Australian top-order was disarrayed by Rabada. He picked up a five-wicket haul as the visitors were bowled out on 361.

Twitter Post Rabada's snorter to uproot Usman Khawaja

An all-time seed from Kagiso Rabada back in 2016 🔥



The Proteas superstar turns 25 today! pic.twitter.com/Pjt2tizsKo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 25, 2020

54/6 vs AUS, 2018 Australian batsmen surrender against Rabada

Over a year later, Rabada repeated the show in front of Aussies, this time at Port Elizabeth. He decimated the star-studded batting line-up in both the innings. While he snapped up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, the second innings made his spells more intimidating. His 54/6 grabbed eyeballs as he continued to dominate the show. Rabada finished the Test with 11 wickets.

55/6 vs SL, 2017 Rabada's six-for restricts Sri Lanka in the second innings