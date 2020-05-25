Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes he is still proficient enough to play for Team India. The 39-year-old opened up on his Indian Premier League record, stating he has the propensity to produce breakthroughs in the powerplay. Harbhajan reiterated that Indian selectors overlooked his performance in the shortest format as he has not featured in domestic cricket of late. Here is what he said.

Quote Here is what Harbhajan said

"I can bowl well in IPL, which is a very difficult tournament for bowlers because the grounds are smaller, and all the top players in world cricket play. I have bowled predominantly in the powerplay and middle and got wickets," Harbhajan told ESPNCricinfo.

Career Harbhajan is India's most successful off-spinner

One of the greatest off-spinners, Harbhajan Singh has represented India in over 100 Tests and ODIs. He owns 711 scalps from 367 internationals at an average of 32.54. He also became the first Indian bowler to clinch a hat-trick in Test cricket, when he decimated the Australians in the famous 2001 series. Harbhajan last played for India in the 2016 Asia Cup.

Selectors Harbhajan is unhappy with the Indian selectors

Harbhajan was disappointed after selectors ignored his IPL performances. "They will not look at me because they feel I am too old. Also I don't play any domestic cricket," he said. He added, "In the last few years, they didn't look at me even though I was doing well in the IPL, taking wickets and I had all my records to back my case."

Information Harbhajan's record in Indian Premier league

Harbhajan has only played T20 cricket since 2015. He is also the third highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 150 scalps at 26.44. In the previous IPL edition, he snapped up 16 wickets at 19.50, playing for Chennai Super Kings.

International cricket 'I can dominate the greatest batsmen in international cricket'