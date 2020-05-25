Last updated on May 25 2020, 07:29 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall ·
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan believes the return of sports could ward off the negative elements once the coronavirus pandemic ends.
The southpaw is also hopeful that the now-suspended Indian Premier League will be held later in the year.
The IPL, which was scheduled to take place from March to May, has been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI due to coronavirus outburst.
"It is very important that some sports return to improve the environment and mood. It will have a huge impact if the IPL returns," Dhawan said during an Instagram chat with Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews.
Dhawan said the health measures should be followed properly.
"We have to take care of the security of everyone so we need to be very careful," he stated.
He added, "If it happens, it will be really good for us as it brings a lot of positive energy that can be spread all over the world as a lot of people watch it."
The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently released a set of guidelines for resumption of cricket at all levels. The guidelines state that the players can not use saliva to shine the ball. They shall also rinse their hands regularly with sanitizers after touching the ball.
There have been several speculations that the impending series/tournaments will be be played behind closed doors.
Dhawan asserted playing in front of fans is a different experience.
"Hopefully, the IPL will happen. I always think in a positive manner. It will be really good if the tournament goes ahead. We are going to miss playing in front of a huge crowd," he said.
Recently, India's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju clarified that any decision regarding the commencement of IPL will be taken by the government.
He also said that fate of India's cash-rich league will depend on how the nation is faring amid coronavirus pandemic.
As per reports, the BCCI is planning to stage the IPL in October-November, if the T20 WC gets postponed.
