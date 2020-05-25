Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan believes the return of sports could ward off the negative elements once the coronavirus pandemic ends. The southpaw is also hopeful that the now-suspended Indian Premier League will be held later in the year. The IPL, which was scheduled to take place from March to May, has been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI due to coronavirus outburst. Here is more.

Quote Here is what Dhawan said

"It is very important that some sports return to improve the environment and mood. It will have a huge impact if the IPL returns," Dhawan said during an Instagram chat with Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews.

Measures 'Health should be taken care of', says Dhawan

Dhawan said the health measures should be followed properly. "We have to take care of the security of everyone so we need to be very careful," he stated. He added, "If it happens, it will be really good for us as it brings a lot of positive energy that can be spread all over the world as a lot of people watch it."

Information ICC's guidelines for resumption of cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently released a set of guidelines for resumption of cricket at all levels. The guidelines state that the players can not use saliva to shine the ball. They shall also rinse their hands regularly with sanitizers after touching the ball.

Fans The upcoming tournaments will likely be played behind closed doors

There have been several speculations that the impending series/tournaments will be be played behind closed doors. Dhawan asserted playing in front of fans is a different experience. "Hopefully, the IPL will happen. I always think in a positive manner. It will be really good if the tournament goes ahead. We are going to miss playing in front of a huge crowd," he said.

IPL Indian government will decide the fate of IPL