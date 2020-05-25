South African opener Deal Elgar expressed interest in captaining South Africa in Test cricket. His statement comes at a time when Proteas are facing a captaincy conundrum. Earlier, Elgar's fellow opener Aiden Markram also shared his desire to captain the team. Quinton de Kock has been leading the charge in the white-ball format after Faf du Plessis stepped down as captain. Here is more.

Quote Captaincy not an easy task, feels Elgar

"It is definitely not an easy journey being a Test captain but I think leadership is something that comes extremely naturally to me," Elgar said during an interview with Cricket South Africa (CSA) which was released on Monday.

Captaincy Elgar opens up on his experience as a captain

Dean Elgar led South Africa in the 2006 Under-19 World Cup, while he has been the stand-in captain for the national team in several matches. "I've captained teams in the past, right up from school level to provincial level and at franchise level," he said. He added, "If I was asked to take on the captaincy, it's definitely something I would think long."

Aiden Markram I would love to lead Proteas: Aiden Markram

Last week, Markram reiterated he would love to lead the Proteas, but is not desperate for the role. "It's one of those things where if it were to happen, it would be amazing. But if not, there are plenty of good leaders within the environment that will take the team," he stated. "I really enjoy captaincy. I enjoy the responsibilities that come with it."

