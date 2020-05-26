Sri Lanka's fast bowler Shehan Madushanka has been arrested for possessing drugs, by police. The 25-year-old was carrying just over two grams of heroin when detained in the town of Pannala. Reportedly, he was stopped while driving with another person during the ongoing lockdown. He will remain in remand for 14 days before appearing in High Court. Here is more.

SLC Sri Lanka Cricket was informed about the development

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed about Madushanka's arrest on Monday morning. However, no official decision has been taken on his future as yet. Mudashanka, who had been recovering from his injury, was expected to commence training with fellow Sri Lankan players in June. It remains to be seen if the cricket board bars him playing competitive cricket further.

Career Madushanka has represented Sri Lanka in three internationals

Madushanka made his international debut in an ODI against Bangladesh, in 2018. Having clinched a hat-trick in the game, he became the fourth player in the history of cricket to do so on ODI debut. The right-arm pacer also played two T20Is in the Nidahas Trophy later that year. He is yet to represent Sri Lanka ever since.

Training Sri Lanka to resume training on June 1

The Sri Lanka cricket team could start training from June 1, subject to government clearance. Sri Lanka's head coach Mickey Arthur revealed he had a discussion with the two captains Dimuth Karunaratne and Lasith Malinga. The top brass of Sri Lanka Cricket also discussed about resumption of cricket. As per reports, the fast bowlers will likely resume training initially in a bio-secure environment.

Quote Arthur shared the details of meeting