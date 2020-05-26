West Indian cricketer Sunil Narine has turned 32 today. The premier spinner has been a consistent performer for Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Narine is widely respected across global T20 leagues and his contributions have been massive. On his 32nd birthday, let's have a look at the achievements of Narine.

Career stats A look at Narine's career stats

Narine has gone on to feature in six Tests for West Indies. He has claimed 21 scalps. Known to be more profound as a limited-overs player, Narine represented WI in 65 ODIs and 51 T20Is. He has claimed 92 wickets in ODIs at 26.46 with a best of 6/27. The right-arm spinner has taken 52 T20I wickets at 21.25.

Narine KKR Notable records held by Narine for KKR

Narine has been a champion for KKR. He holds the record for the most wickets taken in a single IPL edition for KKR (24). He scripted this feat in IPL 2012. Notably, Narine has also bagged the most wickets for the franchise in IPL (122). Narine's 5/19 in IPL 2012 is the best individual bowling figures held by a KKR bowler.

Fastest fifty Narine has the joint-second fastest fifty in IPL

Narine has improved drastically as a batsman of late and that helped him show his mettle as an all-rounder in the T20 leagues. The left-handed batsman has smashed the joint-second fastest fifty in the IPL (15 balls). He achieved the feat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2017 edition at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Information Narine in a unique bracket in T20Is for WI

Narine is the third-highest wicket-taker for West Indies in T20Is. He is behind Dwayne Bravo (59) and Sunil Badree (54). Notably, these three are the only ones with 50-plus T20I wickets for West Indies.

